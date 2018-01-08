Guillermo del Toro y lo demás ganadores del Globo de Oro

Varias sorpresas trajo la entrega de los Globos de Oro 2018, ceremonia que le entregó el esperado premio de Mejor cinta dramática a “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”, historia sobre una madre que busca justicia, pero no la encuentra.La cinta se llevó un total de cuatro galardones, convirtiéndose así en una de las favoritas a ganar en la entrega del Oscar 2018, a desarrollarse el domingo 4 marzo.

Por el lado de la televisión, sorprendió la victoria de “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, tanto en Mejor actriz de serie cómica para Rachel Brosnaham como en Mejor serie cómica, galardón que recogió la creadora, Amy Sherman-Palladino (“Gilmore Girls”).

“Big Little Lies”, por su parte, ganó en grande con premios para Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern y Alexander Skarsgard; un éxito sorprendente para la serie de HBO, que volverá más adelante con una segunda temporada.

En los Globos de Oro “The Handmaid’s Tale” volvió a confirmar su reinado como la Mejor serie dramática al contar una historia sobre cómo las mujeres son sometidas en una sociedad totalitaria. Protagoniza Elisabeth Moss con base en la novela de Margaret Atwood.

De igual modo, a nadie sorprendió la victoria de “Coco”, producción de Disney y Pixar basada en la tradición del Día de los muertos de México. La cinta no adaptó una cultura a la ligera, sino que trabajó durante años para tratar el tema con respeto y precisión.

“Santos patronos de nuestras imperfecciones y nos hacen contemplar la posibilidad de fallar y seguir adelante”, dijo Guillermo del Toro al ganar su primer Globo de Oro como Mejor director por “The Shape of Water”, cinta que se llevó dos estatuillas en la gala. Así, nuestro orgullo mexicano.

Otra sorpresa de la noche fue la victoria de Saoirse Ronan como Mejor actriz de película musical o de comedia por “Lady Bird”.

TODOS LOS GANADORES EN LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2018

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV – SERIE LIMITADA

​Jessica Biel – “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies” (GANADORA)

Jessica Lange – “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon – “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon – “Big Little Lies”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV – COMEDIA O MUSICAL

​Pamela Adlon – “Better Things”

Alison Brie – “Glow”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (GANADORA)

Frankie Shaw – “SMILF”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV – DRAMA

​Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV – DRAMA

​Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” (GANADOR)

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

MEJOR SERIE DE TV – DRAMA

​”The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (GANADORA)

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO – TV

Alfred Molina – “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alexander Skarsgard – “Big Little Lies” (GANADOR)

David Thewlis – “Fargo”

David Harbour – “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO – TV

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies” (GANADORA)

Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz – “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley – “Big Little Lies”

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV – SERIE LIMITADA

Robert De Niro – “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law – “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan – “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor – “Fargo” (GANADOR)

Geoffrey Rush – “Genius”

MEJOR SERIE DE TV – COMEDIA

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (GANADOR)

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV – COMEDIA O MUSICAL

​Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari – “Master of None” (GANADOR)

Kevin Bacon – “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy – “Shameless”

Eric McCormack – “Will & Grace”

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

“Big Little Lies” (GANADORA)

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

CINE

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (GANADOR)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water” (GANADORA)

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Ferdinand” – ‘Home’

“Mudbound” – ‘Mighty River’

“Coco” – ‘Remember Me’

“The Star” – ‘The Star’

“The Greatest Showman” – ‘This Is Me’ (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” (GANADORA)

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“Coco” (GANADORA)

“Loving Vincent”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” (GANADORA)

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

MEJOR GUION

“The Shape of Water”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (GANADOR)

“Molly’s Game”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade” (GANADORA)

“Loveless”

“The Square”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

​Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” (GANADOR)

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” (GANADORA)

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker

MEJOR PELÍCULA – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird” (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (GANADORA)

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” (GANADOR)

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

MEJOR PELÍCULA – DRAMA

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (GANADORA)